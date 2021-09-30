SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

South Carolina, Beamer not in panic mode; focus now on Troy

South Carolina sitting at 2-2 will face Troy on Saturday
South Carolina sitting at 2-2 will face Troy on Saturday(Wes Wilson | South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First-year South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has a message for worried Gamecock fans: “The sky is not falling.”

Beamer hopes his team has an improved showing this week against Troy of the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday can further help talk supporters off the ledge.

South Carolina (2-2) is coming off a pair of disappointing defeats to start SEC play in a 40-13 loss at No. 2 Georgia and a 16-10 loss to Kentucky that ran the Gamecocks conference losing streak to eight in a row.

But Beamer’s not allowing gloom-and-doom to set in among his players or his fanbase so early in his tenure.

“Last week’s behind us, we’ve learned from it, players and coaches, and we’ve got to get better every week,” Beamer said.

South Carolina has struggled to score points this season, sitting 13th out of 14 in the SEC. It’s relying on defense to keep things close. The group collected three turnovers and two fumbles in the second half as they tried to claw back on Kentucky. But the Gamecocks failed to score either time.

“I’m hurting and disappointed as anybody that we’re not 4-0 right now,” Beamer said.

Troy (2-2) is coming off a poor start to conference play, too, with a 29-16 loss to Louisiana Monroe in the Sun Belt opener.

Trojans coach Chip Lindsey thought his team had a strong week of practice leading up to the ULM game and was deflated with the outcome.

“Thought our guys played hard. Did not play very clean at all,” Lindsey said.

Troy came out on top in total yards and time of possesion, yet was hit by too many mistakes, Lindsey said, including an interception that was run back 96 yards for a touchdown.

“If we do that, I think we’ll have an opportunity to go win the game which would be a great shot in the arm for us,” he said.

Some things to watch for when Troy goes to South Carolina:

QB ISSUES

Luke Doty is slowly getting back to 100 percent after injuring his foot in practice this past August. Doty made his first start of the season in the Kentucky loss. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown. Beamer said Doty is healthy enough to play, but is still shaking off the cobwebs from missing the first two games of the season.

TROY’S UPSETS

Troy has a history of defeating Power Five teams they’re not supposed to. The Trojans count victories over LSU, Missouri, Mississippi State, Nebraska and Oklahoma State. They won at LSU in 2017 24-21 and took home close to $1 million in the financial guarantee for the game.

SOUTH CAROLINA TURNOVERS

The Gamecocks are on top of the SEC in getting turnovers this season. They’ve got seven interceptions and three recovered fumbles, their total one more than Georgia’s seven picks and two fumble recoveries. Beamer said he and his staff have emphasized winning the turnover margin this season and Gamecock defenders have been in the right spots for the takeaways.

TROY DEFENSE

The Trojans feature a fierce defense led by linebackers Carlton Martial and Javon Solomon. Martial is the active career tackling leader in FBS with 8.9 stops a game. Solomon, a freshman, had nine tackles, including 3 1-2 sacks in the win over Southern Miss two games ago.

PERFECT PARKER

South Carolina kicker Parker White moved closer to the school’s all-time scoring mark with a career-long 54-yard field goal against Kentucky. White has made all six of his field goals and all seven PATs. He’s 45 points shy of Elliott Fry’s mark of 359 points in a Gamecock career.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday

Latest News

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green runs after a reception past Jacksonville Jaguars...
Lowcountry NFL Update (Week 3)
Troubled Tigers: Clemson sliding from ACC, national picture
Coastal Carolina to play Virginia three of next four seasons
Clemson defensive lineman Bryan Bresee (11) pressures The Citadel quarterback Brandon Rainey...
Clemson loses DT Bresee for season, RB Shipley for month