Thursday is deadline to give input on N. Charleston Police racial bias audit

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Thursday is the last day for feedback on a racial bias audit being conducted about the North Charleston Police Department.

A nonprofit conducting the audit, CNA, released a preliminary draft report over the summer that showed racial disparities in arrest data, traffic stops and use of force. CNA Senior Research Scientist Zoe Thorkildsen says the group wants to hear citizen’s concerns about the police department.

Anyone who wants to submit a comment can email it to JusticeCenter@cna.org.

This review will culminate in a report with findings, observations, and recommendations for policy, procedure, and structural changes to the police department to ensure it uses best practices and sound policies and procedures in all phases of its work, the North Charleston city website states.

CNA also produced a similar audit of the Charleston Police Department.

