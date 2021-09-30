Weak cold front to bring small rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak cold front will slide into the area from the north today bringing a few clouds and a slight chance of rain. Otherwise, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and warm temperatures this afternoon. Highs will reach the mid to upper 80s inland, low 80s at the beaches. A slight chance of rain will continue tonight and into our Friday. After Friday, dry weather is expected for the upcoming weekend. Temperatures will be down a few degrees with highs in the low to mid 80s over the weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam continues to bypass land areas on its way to the north Atlantic. Sam will pass roughly 250 east of Bermuda and start to weaken by early next week. Tropical Storm Victor is located near Africa and is expected to turn quickly north, eliminating any threat of this storm coming across the Atlantic toward the US.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Shower. High 87.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Shower. High 85.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and Warm. High 83.

SUNDAY: Mostly Sunny and Warm. High 84.

