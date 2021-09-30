With deadline days away, mobile unit will help voters get registered

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to help would-be voters get registered ahead of a critical deadline this weekend.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming municipal elections in November.

Charleston County will operate a mobile unit at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library to help people complete the process. The mobile unit will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer says it can take less than five minutes to register to vote. After residents fill out a paper application, staff will print their voter registration card on site. They will also get the chance to see the equipment they will use to vote on Nov. 2′s municipal elections.

Once a voter completes the registration process, it is permanent unless the voter moves to a different county or state, Cramer says.

He says it is important to the Charleston County Board of Elections to bring this mobile office to people, so staff is present in the community and available to answer questions about the voting process.

“We want our voters in the rural parts of the county and those who have a great drive to our office to know that they matter and that they’re important and that they don’t have to jump through hurdles to make sure they can vote or to get their information up to date in the system,” Cramer said.

There are approximately 313,000 registered voters in Charleston County, and county election officials estimate that represents about 75 percent of county residents who are eligible to register.

For those who can’t make it to Thursday’s mobile unit, another will be set up at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

