SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

With deadline days away, mobile unit will help voters get registered

By Summer Huechtker and Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County is working to help would-be voters get registered ahead of a critical deadline this weekend.

Monday is the deadline to register to vote for the upcoming municipal elections in November.

Charleston County will operate a mobile unit at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library to help people complete the process. The mobile unit will run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Charleston County Board of Elections Executive Director Isaac Cramer says it can take less than five minutes to register to vote. After residents fill out a paper application, staff will print their voter registration card on site. They will also get the chance to see the equipment they will use to vote on Nov. 2′s municipal elections.

Once a voter completes the registration process, it is permanent unless the voter moves to a different county or state, Cramer says.

He says it is important to the Charleston County Board of Elections to bring this mobile office to people, so staff is present in the community and available to answer questions about the voting process.

“We want our voters in the rural parts of the county and those who have a great drive to our office to know that they matter and that they’re important and that they don’t have to jump through hurdles to make sure they can vote or to get their information up to date in the system,” Cramer said.

There are approximately 313,000 registered voters in Charleston County, and county election officials estimate that represents about 75 percent of county residents who are eligible to register.

For those who can’t make it to Thursday’s mobile unit, another will be set up at the Baxter-Patrick James Island Library Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
Westbound lanes on I-26 near the Jedburg Road exit have reopened following a two-vehicle crash...
Two people killed, three injured in I-26 crash in Berkeley County
The state law that keeps South Carolina school districts from implementing mask mandates in...
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in SC schools
Police say it turns out the man had been shot in the chest and was in the process of fleeing...
Pedestrian struck, killed by driver who had been shot
Xavier Williams is facing a charge of murder in the 2004 shooting of Fred L. Green Jr.
‘We never gave up’: Sheriff announces arrest in 2004 cold case murder

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Charleston County brings voter registration mobile unit to Hollywood Thursday
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Thursday is deadline to give input on N. Charleston Police racial bias audit
The Sullivan’s Island Town Council has voted to weigh its legal options in the plan to cut the...
Sullivan’s Island Town Council votes to reexamine forest cutting plan
Officials with Dominion Energy said there were 1,151 outages in the Autumn Chase-Magnolia Lakes...
Power restored for more than 1,100 customers in West Ashley