Baptist Hill football to forfeit two wins for using ineligible players

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Baptist Hill football team will be forfeiting two of their non-region wins from this season after it was discovered the team used a pair of ineligible players during this season.

The Bobcats, who had started the year 3-0, will take losses for their games against St. John’s and Scott’s Branch.

The two players were declared ineligible because their final grades from the 2020-21 school year were not officially recorded on time which is a requirement of the South Carolina High School League.

Baptist Hill is still eligible to compete the rest of this season and will have a rematch with St. John’s in a region contest on Friday night.

“School administrators remain committed to following the correct procedures to keep their student-athletes eligible for participation and competition; they accept the ruling of the SCHSL.” CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a statement.

