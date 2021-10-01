SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Baptist Hill football to forfeit two wins for using ineligible players

High School Football
High School Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Baptist Hill football team will be forfeiting two of their non-region wins from this season after it was discovered the team used a pair of ineligible players during this season.

The Bobcats, who had started the year 3-0, will take losses for their games against St. John’s and Scott’s Branch.

The two players were declared ineligible because their final grades from the 2020-21 school year were not officially recorded on time which is a requirement of the South Carolina High School League.

Baptist Hill is still eligible to compete the rest of this season and will have a rematch with St. John’s in a region contest on Friday night.

“School administrators remain committed to following the correct procedures to keep their student-athletes eligible for participation and competition; they accept the ruling of the SCHSL.” CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a...
Coroner identifies victims in fatal I-26 crash
The James Island Yacht Club was founded in 1898. But more than 100 years later, the by-laws...
Lowcountry yacht club keeps rule in place banning women from being members
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases

Latest News

VIDEO: CofC opens basketball practice
VIDEO: CofC opens basketball practice
VIDEO: Academic Magnet falls to Battery Creek
VIDEO: Academic Magnet falls to Battery Creek
VIDEO: Beckham drops varsity debut to Bamberg-Ehrhardt
VIDEO: Beckham drops varsity debut to Bamberg-Ehrhardt
VIDEO: Summerville-Stratford Game of the Week preview
VIDEO: Summerville-Stratford Game of the Week preview