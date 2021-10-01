Clemson gives Brad Brownell 2-year extension

CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson University and head men’s basketball coach Brad Brownell have agreed to a contract extension that runs through the 2025-26 season, the athletic department announced today. The terms of the contract were approved by the Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee. Head Women’s Soccer Coach Eddie Radwanski also recently agreed to a new deal that will keep him in Clemson through 2025.

During Brownell’s 11 seasons, he has become the winningest coach in Clemson history with 201 career victories and stands at 368 overall in his career. Twice under Brownell the Tigers have posted a top-five home winning percentage in a season, including finishing 11-1 in Littlejohn last season, and Clemson has made three appearances in the NCAA Tournament, including in 2021 and Sweet 16 run in 2018.

Brownell has compiled a 201-150 record over his 11 seasons in Clemson, earning the 2017-18 Sports Illustrated National College Coach of the Year Award. The Tigers have reached the NCAA Tournament three times and have made postseason appearances on seven occasions.

Under Brownell’s direction, the basketball program has maintained high quality Athletic Progress Rate performances, including a program record multi-year score of 975 (which includes 2015-16 through 2018-19).

Radwanski, who has led the women’s soccer program since 2011, has taken Clemson to NCAA Tournament appearances in seven straight seasons, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2020-21. Radwanski’s teams have also been high achievers in the classroom, earning a GPA of 3.00 or higher in all 20 of the semesters he’s been head coach.

Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich on Eddie Radwanski:

Eddie has been an outstanding leader for our women’s soccer program and led us to success in the classroom and on the field. He and his staff have built this program the right way, and they are a perennial contender in the nation’s best soccer conference. I am excited to have Eddie leading our women’s soccer program for years to come.

Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich on Brad Brownell:

Brad continues to be a great leader and ambassador for our men’s basketball program. In addition to being our all-time winningest coach and advancing to the NCAA Tournament in one of the most challenging years in recent memory, he continues to maintain a focus on academic performance. Brad has been instrumental to our fundraising success in recent improvements, and his leadership, character and performance are key to our program going forward.

Head Coach Brad Brownell

I want to thank Dan Radakovich, President Jim Clements and the Board of Trustees for continuing to support my leadership of our Clemson basketball program. None of this would be possible without the outstanding young men I’ve coached and dedicated assistant coaches and staff who have worked alongside me the past 11 years. I am blessed to continue to coach at this great University and I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish, both on and off the court, and look forward to continuing our program’s upward trajectory.