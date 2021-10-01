Deputies warn of return of telephone scam’s return

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said a scam designed to scare victims out of their money has returned.

The scam uses an officer’s name in an attempt to coerce would-be victims to pay to avoid arrest.

“We had this same thing going around at the end of August,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Now, a month later, it’s back but with a different officer.”

The people targeted by the scam are given the name of a genuine Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy by the scammer and the caller claims he or she is that deputy. The caller then says there is an arrest warrant out for the victim and they can verify the deputy’s identity by calling the sheriff’s office’s main number.

“Which of course is verified as a legitimate deputy working here,” Ravenell said. “Last month, it was Lt. James Shumpert but this time it’s Lt. Dexter Ladson.”

Deputies say an arrest warrant cannot be made to “go away” by making a payment over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a call should not provide any personal information or money and should instead immediately call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

