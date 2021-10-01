SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Deputies warn of return of telephone scam’s return

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office said a scam designed to scare victims out of their money has returned.

The scam uses an officer’s name in an attempt to coerce would-be victims to pay to avoid arrest.

“We had this same thing going around at the end of August,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “Now, a month later, it’s back but with a different officer.”

The people targeted by the scam are given the name of a genuine Orangeburg County Sheriff’s deputy by the scammer and the caller claims he or she is that deputy. The caller then says there is an arrest warrant out for the victim and they can verify the deputy’s identity by calling the sheriff’s office’s main number.

“Which of course is verified as a legitimate deputy working here,” Ravenell said. “Last month, it was Lt. James Shumpert but this time it’s Lt. Dexter Ladson.”

Deputies say an arrest warrant cannot be made to “go away” by making a payment over the phone.

Anyone who receives such a call should not provide any personal information or money and should instead immediately call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 843-534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a...
Coroner identifies victims in fatal I-26 crash
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases
The James Island Yacht Club was founded in 1898. But more than 100 years later, the by-laws...
Lowcountry yacht club keeps rule in place banning women from being members

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
There is a moderate rip current risk through Saturday from Charleston County to the southern...
FIRST ALERT: Rip current risk increases from far-off Hurricane Sam
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office warns of scam's return
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rip current risk increases from far-off Hurricane Sam