SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Driving under influence, speed contributed to deadly Georgetown County bus crash, report says

Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road...
Troopers say the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. on Saturday, June 19 at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road. It involved a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV, Georgetown Fire EMS said.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The driver of an SUV was under the influence and speeding when it crashed into a transit bus in Georgetown County back in June, according to a South Carolina Highway Patrol report obtained by WMBF News.

The report shows the SUV was heading northbound on Browns Ferry Road when the driver crossed the center line. The transit bus, which was in the southbound lane, “took evasive action and crossed the center line” when it hit the SUV, according to documents.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol states that the driver of the SUV was under the influence going 70 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone which contributed to the crash.

Three people died in the crash.

The two people in the SUV, Cedric Riddick and Kyle Wilson, and a passenger on the transit bus, Kellen Graves, died at the scene.

The crash in June was the second serious crash involving a Williamsburg County Transit bus on the same Georgetown County roadway in two years. A crash in March 2019 sent 22 passengers to area hospitals. The driver of a vehicle that collided with the bus was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, emergency officials said at the time.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a...
Coroner identifies victims in fatal I-26 crash
The James Island Yacht Club was founded in 1898. But more than 100 years later, the by-laws...
Lowcountry yacht club keeps rule in place banning women from being members
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster tours a manufacturing facility in Summerville.
Governor celebrates National Manufacturing Day
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Governor celebrates National Manufacturing Day
Officials with the Charleston County School District say there have been 610 mask exemptions...
More than 600 mask exemptions approved at Charleston County schools
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian