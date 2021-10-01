SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

FBI, state join search for missing Florida college student

This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A...
This photo provided by Orange County Sheriff's Office shows Miya Marcano in Orlando, Fla. A crowd of more than 50 prayed on Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021 evening for the safe return of Miya Marcano. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says she disappeared Friday shortly after 27-year-old maintenance worker Armando Caballero was seen letting himself into her apartment with a master key.(Orange County Sheriff's Office via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The FBI and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement have joined a search that spans three counties for a missing college student who disappeared a week ago after a maintenance man entered her apartment.

Orange County Sheriff John Mina says Armando Caballero is the “prime suspect” in the disappearance of 19-year-old Miya Marcano.

Deputies obtained a warrant for his arrest before the maintenance worker apparently killed himself.

Mina says some 60 detectives are working exclusively on the case, and the search now extends over Orange, Seminole and Volusa counties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a...
Coroner identifies victims in fatal I-26 crash
The James Island Yacht Club was founded in 1898. But more than 100 years later, the by-laws...
Lowcountry yacht club keeps rule in place banning women from being members
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
The 4th Annual Trident Medical Center in Pink ceremony is scheduled for Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Trident Medical Center marking start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Lt. Brian Zach adopted a little girl he met during a welfare check four years ago.
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report
Fifty percent now say they approve of President Joe Biden, while 49% disapprove. Fifty-four...
Biden’s approval slumps after a slew of crises: AP-NORC poll
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
Former President Jimmy Carter quietly marks 97th birthday