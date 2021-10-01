SC Lottery
Goose Creek police arrest arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the shooting that happened in the area of Amy Drive and Delmont on Monday.(GCPD)
By Ray Rivera
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials with the Goose Creek Police Department have arrested a juvenile and a man on murder charges after a shooting victim died from their injuries.

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope and a juvenile female for the shooting that happened in the area of Amy Drive and Delmont on Monday.

At 4:05 p.m., police officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired, and when they arrived they found a male subject with a gunshot wound to the head. At the time, the victim was transported to a local area hospital for treatment. He then died from his injuries on Wednesday. The coroner’s office has not identified the deceased yet.

“Investigators from the Goose Creek Police Department Criminal Investigative Unit arrived on scene and began questioning witnesses,” GCPD officials said. “Possible suspects were identified, and investigators began gathering intelligence to determine their whereabouts.”

On Wednesday, police say a female juvenile who had been identified as one of the suspects turned herself in to the investigators at the Goose Creek Police Department.

“The juvenile has been booked into the Charleston Department of Juvenile Justice on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder,” police said.

The US Marshals were called in to assist to find the second suspect, identified as Pope, due to his status of being armed and dangerous.

On Friday, marshals located and apprehended Pope and turned him over to Goose Creek police. Pope was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder.

