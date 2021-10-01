Governor celebrates National Manufacturing Day

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster is celebrating a local business in honor of national manufacturing day.

McMaster toured the IFA Rotorion in Summerville, getting a first-hand look at the process that goes into making drive shafts. IFA officials say they were proud to show off their work and their happy employees.

IFA employs more than 500 people who work to make drive shafts, and McMaster went to the site to kick off not just National Manufacturing Day but South Carolina Manufacturing Month.

McMaster acknowledged after a facility tour that not shutting down the state amid coronavirus concerns helped to keep production up at sites like this.

“We were one of a number of states who made a determination that it was not necessary to close, we could find a better way, and we did not close,” McMaster said. “And for that reason, we are in much better shape than other places, and our unemployment trust fund is full, and while some other places are digging out, we are blasting off.”

The South Carolina Manufacturer’s Alliance attended the tour, saying that people don’t usually realize how much work goes into manufacturing. President of the alliance Sara Hazzard said, “[manufacturing] is an industry that offers great career opportunities, provides the ability for communities to thrive and enhances our quality of life through innovative products and economic growth.”

With over 6,000 manufacturing facilities in South Carolina alone, officials with the Manufacturers Alliance say that manufacturing is the backbone of the state, and companies like IFA Rotorion contribute to that.

