Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 6
9/30
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Beckham 7 - Beckham played their first varsity game after receiving permission from the SCHSL to fill their schedule with varsity games but came up short at home.
Battery Creek 30, Academic Magnet 20 - The Raptors were led by William Hyatt who went 21-31 for 266 yards and 2 TD’s while also rushing for 50 yards and another score. Charlie Kuyper also added 14 catches for 144 yards and a score. Academic Magnet drops to 2-3 on the season.
10/1
Summerville at Stratford - Live 5 Game of the Week
Ashley Ridge at Ft. Dorchester
Berkeley at Goose Creek
Wando at Cane Bay
West Ashley at Stall
James Island at May River
Bluffton at Colleton County
Oceanside Collegiate at Bishop England
North Charleston at Hanahan
Burke at Philip Simmons
Lake Marion at Woodland
Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Timberland
Cross at Whale Branch
St. John’s at Baptist Hill
Pinewood Prep at Hilton Head Christian
Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy
Dorchester Academy at Calhoun Academy
The King’s Academy at St. John’s Academy
