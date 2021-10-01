Lowcountry High School Football Schedule - Week 6

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -

9/30

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Beckham 7 - Beckham played their first varsity game after receiving permission from the SCHSL to fill their schedule with varsity games but came up short at home.

Battery Creek 30, Academic Magnet 20 - The Raptors were led by William Hyatt who went 21-31 for 266 yards and 2 TD’s while also rushing for 50 yards and another score. Charlie Kuyper also added 14 catches for 144 yards and a score. Academic Magnet drops to 2-3 on the season.

10/1

Summerville at Stratford - Live 5 Game of the Week

Ashley Ridge at Ft. Dorchester

Berkeley at Goose Creek

Wando at Cane Bay

West Ashley at Stall

James Island at May River

Bluffton at Colleton County

Oceanside Collegiate at Bishop England

North Charleston at Hanahan

Burke at Philip Simmons

Lake Marion at Woodland

Ridgeland-Hardeeville at Timberland

Cross at Whale Branch

St. John’s at Baptist Hill

Pinewood Prep at Hilton Head Christian

Colleton Prep at Bethesda Academy

Dorchester Academy at Calhoun Academy

The King’s Academy at St. John’s Academy

