Mt. Pleasant to kick off yearlong flood improvement plan

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents in the Old Village area of Mount Pleasant will see changes as officials will break ground Friday on a new 12-month flood improvement plan.

The town recently underwent a multi-year evaluation of different drainage areas in the Old Village. The Royall Avenue Basin near Mount Pleasant Academy in the Old Village ranked as the highest priority area based on criteria like the number of service calls and FEMA flood claims.

Town leaders blame the drainage and flooding issues in that area on the fact that much of it was developed before modern drainage standards came into place.

Construction on the $9.6 million project begins Friday. It is based on a 10-year storm-level plan.

The main goal is to reduce the effects of flooding on houses through new drainage systems.

Project engineers say more than 13,000 feet of new pipes will be installed and current pipes will increase in size. Plans also call for 177 new drainage outlets to be added to the system.

Most of the work will be done in the right-of-way, which means trees and on-street parking in the right-of-way will be removed.

Town leaders say on-street parking that is removed during the construction phase will not be replaced.

Mount Pleasant posted an interactive map of the planned changes on its website.

The map shows exact tree removal locations where work will be happening in real-time, road closures, and brief water outage dates.

The town plans to update this site weekly throughout construction.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.