North Charleston Police to hold baby shower for moms Saturday morning

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is hosting a baby shower for new and expectant mothers Saturday morning.

The “Baby Changes Everything” event will offer educational resources for new mothers. Speakers will present brief workshops on safely traveling with a baby, healthy lifestyle choices, and dealing with postpartum depression.

Police say the event will be set up as a drive-in style and families will be asked to stay in their cars to watch the presentation, which will be projected on a big screen.

Goodie bags will be handed out and there will be raffles for door prizes like cribs, diapers bags, strollers and infant sleepers.

It takes place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at North Charleston City Hall.

