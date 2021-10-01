SC Lottery
Officer adopts little girl he consoled responding to an abuse report

By Adrienne Broaddus
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KINGMAN, Ariz. (CNN) – Law enforcement officers deal with difficult cases a lot of the time, but one case became more than work to an officer in Arizona.

Lt. Brian Zach with the Kingman Police Department met one of his life’s greatest gifts during a welfare check four years ago. That call changed his life personally, giving him a new role of “dad.”

“She had a skull fracture, brain bleed and dislocated elbow. My heart felt for this little girl who was covered in bruises. She had a very strong spirit about her,” Zach recalled.

Kyla, 2, was a child abuse victim in need of a new home.

“Then the question that changed our lives forever was, ‘Would you actually consider being a placement home?’ And I immediately said ‘yes,’” Zach said.

Now, four years after the initial call, the short-term solution has become permanent.

“They said it would only be a couple of weeks to a month until they could find a placement home for her. We played it week by week, month by month court date by court date not knowing how long we would really have,” Zach said.

Zach’s childhood friend, Detective Heath Mosby was in awe of the officer. He had never heard of any other of the department’s officers doing that.

“When it finally came down to finally adoption, it was awesome,” Mosby said.

Zach is thankful to have Kyla in his life.

“God sent her to me for a reason,” he said. “She’s had a place in my heart since the night I met her.”

Zach says fostering is in his future and Kyla is now soaring.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

