Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian

Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving under the influence
Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving under the influence,(Al Cannon Detention Center)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a woman is facing charges in a hit-and-run crash in downtown Charleston Thursday night.

Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and driving under the influence, Inspector Mike Gillooly said.

The charges stem from an incident at approximately 8 p.m. in the area of Cannon Street near Felix Street, Gillooly said.

Investigators say a woman was entering her parked vehicle when another vehicle, traveling east on Cannon Street struck her and then left the scene.

“Multiple witnesses were in the area at the time and were able to capture the suspect vehicle’s license plate,” Gillooly said.

Police responded to the registered address of the vehicle shortly after the crash and Gillooly said officers spotted the vehicle in the driveway.

Investigators were able to establish Lee to be the driver of the vehicle at the time of the crash, he said.

Cannon Street between Felix and Coming Streets remained closed for several hours while investigators processed the scene.

Police say the pedestrian did not appear to have life-threatening injuries but remained hospitalized Friday morning.

Lee was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

