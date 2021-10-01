Report: Man found wearing stolen rescue uniform after crashing stolen ambulance into Publix

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities say a man was found wearing a stolen rescue uniform after he crashed a stolen ambulance into a Publix supermarket in Beaufort County on Friday.

Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Colon of Hilton Head who was charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for blue lights, and petit larceny for stealing the uniform.

The incident started when a Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue ambulance was stolen from the Shipyard fire station at around 1 p.m.

Then at 1:30 p.m., the stolen vehicle was spotted by sheriff’s office deputies on U.S. 278 near Shelter Cove.

A report states that a chase then ensued during which time the sheriff’s office say the suspect attempted to elude deputies by driving the ambulance onto side streets and into the parking lot of the Publix supermarket at Island Crossings Center.

“The subject drove behind Publix, where the ambulance struck the building and came to a stop,” BCSO officials said. “When Colon was arrested he was wearing a stolen Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue uniform.”

According to deputies, as a result of the accident, the ambulance and the Publix supermarket sustained minor damages.

“Deputies and firefighters are on scene in the Publix parking lot,” the sheriff’s office said. “The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to investigate the accident.”

