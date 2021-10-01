SC reports more than 2,700 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 100 deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported an increase in new cases but decreases in deaths and the percent-positive rate in Friday’s report.

DHEC reported 2,766 new cases, including 1,951 detected through PCR tests and another 815 detected through rapid tests. That’s up from the 2,147 new cases reported Thursday.

Since DHEC reports new cases and deaths on a 48-hour delay, Friday’s release covered Wednesday’s test results.

The agency reported a total of 98 deaths, 70 of which were listed as confirmed and 28 listed as probable. That’s down slightly from 107 reported Thurdsay.

Of those 114 deaths, 16 were reported in Lowcountry counties. Three confirmed deaths were each reported in Berkeley County and Charleston County. Additionally, four confirmed deaths were reported in Dorchester County.

The results came from 20,788 tests conducted with a positive rate of 9.1%, down from 10.4% on Thursday and less than half Wednesday’s 18.8% rate.

Since the pandemic began, South Carolina reported a total of 860,369 COVID-19 cases, consisting of 691,257 cases detected using PCR tests and 169,112 detected with rapid tests.

As of Friday, DHEC reported a total of 12,570 COVID-19 related deaths. That total includes 10,900 deaths classified as “confirmed” and an additional 1,670 classified as “probable.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a “probable” death is defined as a death that:

Meets clinical criteria and epidemiologic linkage with no confirmatory laboratory testing performed for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Meets presumptive laboratory evidence

Meets vital records criteria with no confirmatory laboratory evidence for SARS-CoV-2.

South Carolina has now performed more than 10.9 million tests since the pandemic began.







