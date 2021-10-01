Trident Medical Center marking start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident Medical Center will mark the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by turning its building pink Friday night.

Trident will flip the switch on pink-colored floodlights Friday at 7:30 p.m. to bathe its facility in pink. It will be the fourth year for the annual Trident Medical Center in Pink ceremony.

The North Charleston Fire Department will start its tour of their pink fire truck at the hospital Friday morning at 11 a.m. Because of ongoing COVID-19 concerns, the truck will only be making drive-thru rounds at their provider visits for the day.

Breast cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer among women and is the second-leading cause of cancer-related deaths among women in the Palmetto State, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Dr. Autumn Shobe, a fellowship-trained breast surgeon with Breast Surgery Specialists, said one of the primary indicators they focus on in breast cancer prevention and diagnosis is a patient’s family history.

“We do know there is a genetic component, but also a familial component to breast cancer,” Shobe said. “So, anyone who has a significant family history of breast cancer and ovarian cancer I would encourage you to talk to your healthcare provider about getting evaluated to see if you are at high risk for breast cancer.”

Click here to learn your five-year and lifetime risk of breast cancer.

Later this month, Trident Medical Center staff members will celebrate Wear Pink Day on Oct. 22.

The North Charleston Fire Department will bring its special pink fire truck by Trident Medical Center Friday at 11 a.m. (Live 5/File)

