Veteran forced out of home now faces a new eviction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s back to the drawing board for veteran Rex Bills after just a month of living in his new apartment.

Bills was forced to leave his last home at the Suburban Lodge Extended Stay in North Charleston in May when new owners took over and decided to change the business model.

Bills’ case manager set him up at Aster Place in West Ashley. His one-bedroom apartment was a clear improvement from the hotel-like dwelling of Suburban. However, after just a month at Aster Place, Bills found folded up piece of paper containing an eviction notice.

“I got in here and I finally thought, ‘I’m home,’” Bills said. “Once again it’s a new owner taking over. The same happened at Suburban and once again they’re moving the veterans, the Section 8 people, they’re moving us all out. So where do we go now again?”

Bills utilizes a housing program called HUD-VASH, which is a collaborative assistance program between the Department of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs. HUD-VASH vouchers are being used by more than 104,000 veterans across the country to afford basic housing.

The new property manager of Aster Place, Stacy Conley, says the company is moving away from accepting any kind of housing assistance vouchers. She says the previous owner had trouble collecting money for the Housing Authority.

“The issue is that the housing authority/VA VASH/Section 8 are severely past due in their rental payments and as a result evictions are being filed on the residents in their program,” Conley wrote in an email to Live 5. “Anyone on a current lease agreement that are paying their rent can remain at Aster Place until their lease expires.”

Conley alleges the Housing Authority responsible for paying part of a tenant’s rent has not paid hundreds of thousands of dollars – most of that to the previous owner. She says they agreed to allow current tenants to stay past their lease dates as long as the Housing Authority starts paying its share of the rent.

Housing attorney Nicole Paluzzi with Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services says that’s not how a contract works. Bills’ lease extends well into next year and it is required by law that the new owners honor his lease. His eviction notice claims he failed to pay rent, but he has paid his part of the rent. The rest comes from his housing voucher, which Paluzzi says is being held up by the new property owner.

“Essentially the new owner is not honoring the existing agreement and they are not executing the paperwork they would need in order to receive funds from the housing authority on those voucher tenants,” Paluzzi said. “With Housing Authority there is additional new owner paperwork because they have to be approved to be a recipient of HUD money but it’s not complicated. It is just new ownership paperwork and that is simply it.”

Conley says they do not want to accept any new vouchers and won’t sign any new contracts. She says she verbally authorized the Housing Authority to make payments, but Paluzzi says they need it in writing.

“What we would like to do is have the opportunity to have a notice of who will be representing this landlord so we can speak with their attorney and explain to them the circumstances because this is something that can be resolved very simply once we get it into the proper authority,” Paluzzi said. “You cannot discriminate at the source of payment.”

In the Suburban Extended Stay case roughly 30 veterans were displaced. Paluzzi was involved in that situation as well. She couldn’t say exactly how many people have reached out to them about Aster Place but says it’s more than the Suburban case.

Meanwhile, Bills feels like he is caught in the middle of a battle between the new owners and the Housing Authority.

“It makes me almost want to go back to my tent in the woods because I didn’t have to deal with it there,” Bills said. “It’s too much politics. We’re letting politics rule. Maybe that’s why we have so many homeless. They don’t want to deal with the contracts.”

Paluzzi says they hope to settle this issue out of court but says it very well may end up there. As for Bills, even if he wins his case, his lease would not be renewed and in less than a year he’ll be looking for a new place to live. Again.

