Warm start to October!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak frontal boundary is falling apart over top of us this morning but may be still be just enough to produce one or two showers or storms this afternoon or early this evening. For most of you, it will be a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid 80s. Any showers that develop will fade away quickly this evening. Dry weather is expected for high school football tonight and right now it looks like a mainly dry weekend is on the way. We’ll be keeping an eye on a weak disturbance off of our coast that may try to send one or two showers our way. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Wet weather will head our way next week. Scattered rain and storms will be likely beginning Tuesday. Some of the rain may be heavy at times next week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is passing 1200 miles east of Charleston today. Swell from Sam has started to reach our beaches. A moderate risk of rip currents will stick around for the next several days. Only experienced swimmers should enter the water through the weekend. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Victor is turning north and is a non-issue.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

