SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Warm start to October!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A weak frontal boundary is falling apart over top of us this morning but may be still be just enough to produce one or two showers or storms this afternoon or early this evening. For most of you, it will be a sunny and dry day with highs in the mid 80s. Any showers that develop will fade away quickly this evening. Dry weather is expected for high school football tonight and right now it looks like a mainly dry weekend is on the way. We’ll be keeping an eye on a weak disturbance off of our coast that may try to send one or two showers our way. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s this weekend.

Wet weather will head our way next week. Scattered rain and storms will be likely beginning Tuesday. Some of the rain may be heavy at times next week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is passing 1200 miles east of Charleston today. Swell from Sam has started to reach our beaches. A moderate risk of rip currents will stick around for the next several days. Only experienced swimmers should enter the water through the weekend. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Victor is turning north and is a non-issue.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 84.

MONDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 85.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An autopsy of 57-year-old Gregory Jarvis confirms he drowned. Police in Michigan were concerned...
Drowning victim found with winning lottery ticket in his wallet
The Berkeley County coroner has identified a Massachusetts couple as the victims killed in a...
Coroner identifies victims in fatal I-26 crash
The James Island Yacht Club was founded in 1898. But more than 100 years later, the by-laws...
Lowcountry yacht club keeps rule in place banning women from being members
The South Carolina Supreme Court ruled a temporary state law passed to ban school districts...
SC Supreme Court rules ban on mask mandates in schools is constitutional
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases

Latest News

There is a moderate rip current risk through Saturday from Charleston County to the southern...
FIRST ALERT: Rip current risk increases from far-off Hurricane Sam
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Rip current risk increases from far-off Hurricane Sam
Live 5 First Alert Weather
Warm Start to October!
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast
VIDEO: Thursday evening weather forecast