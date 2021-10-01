SC Lottery
White House vaccinations coordinator says vaccine mandates work

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Despite some hesitancy, the White House vaccinations coordinator says vaccine mandates have proven effective in the weeks since President Biden announced mandatory COVID vaccines for nearly 100 million Americans.

Dr. Bechara Choucair said that in the last few weeks, hundreds of businesses, universities, and health care systems across the country have implemented vaccine mandates. But Choucair says there are still about 69 million eligible people who have not yet gotten their shot. He says we still have more work to do.

He said that those hesitant to get the vaccine are “not a homogenous group” and have different reasons for not getting the shot.

He says some people are waiting for their employer to mandate it, some are waiting for incentives, and some still have legitimate questions. If you still have questions about the vaccine, Choucair says it’s important to have a one-on-one conversation with your doctor.

“Almost 40,000 people in South Carolina have gotten their very first shot in the last 10 days alone,” Choucair said. “But we know in South Carolina and across the country, we’re getting more people vaccinated every single day and we have to continue to do that work to get as many people protected as possible.”

Choucair also had a message for those who have received the Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

He says the FDA and CDC will be reviewing data from both companies and will be making a determination on booster shots in the coming weeks.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

