SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

3 valets struck, killed by vehicle eluding Houston police

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A driver fleeing from police in Houston struck and killed three valets before crashing in a ditch, authorities said.

A patrol sergeant saw the driver doing doughnuts, or driving in circles and leaving tire tracks on the pavement, in a parking lot Friday night and tried to stop the vehicle as it sped away, Assistant Police Chief Yasar Bashir said.

The driver eventually struck the three valets before crashing into a ditch, Bashir said. The driver and a passenger were hospitalized with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Authorities didn’t release their names or any other personal information about them.

The valets were coming back from parking cars and going to get more of them when the vehicle hit them, said Sean Teare, chief of vehicular crimes with the Harris County district attorney’s office.

Teare said the driver’s actions were “egregious” and “completely unacceptable.”

“One person decided they didn’t want to get a ticket or potentially go to jail for a misdemeanor” traffic violation and now could face felony murder charges for the deaths of the valets, he said.

Teare said the driver would be tested for intoxication.

Police officials did not immediately respond to phone messages seeking additional information Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and...
Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Colon...
Report: Man found wearing rescue uniform after crashing stolen ambulance into Publix

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
According to event organizers, several dozen moms or soon-to-be moms came out Saturday morning...
N. Charleston police help newly expecting mothers
Three valets were killed by a driver fleeing Houston police. (Source: Houston Police Department...
3 valet workers killed by driver fleeing police
FILE - In this Oct. 17, 2020, file photo with the U.S Capitol in the back ground, demonstrators...
Women’s march targets Supreme Court, with abortion on line