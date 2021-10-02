Activists organize women’s march in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A women’s march has been organized in downtown Charleston Saturday.

The group marching has released a flier in which they call the march the “Amplified Voices March”

Organizers say the march will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and ultimately end at the US Customs House between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Instructions say to dress in white and please bring a mask, a sign, and water.

City hall is located at 80 Broad Street in downtown Charleston and the US Customs House is located at 200 East Bay Street.

Organizers said there would be speakers at the Customs House.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.