SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Activists organize women’s march in downtown Charleston

Organizers say the march will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and ultimately end at the US...
Organizers say the march will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and ultimately end at the US Customs House between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A women’s march has been organized in downtown Charleston Saturday.

The group marching has released a flier in which they call the march the “Amplified Voices March”

Organizers say the march will start at City Hall at 11 a.m. and ultimately end at the US Customs House between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

Instructions say to dress in white and please bring a mask, a sign, and water.

City hall is located at 80 Broad Street in downtown Charleston and the US Customs House is located at 200 East Bay Street.

Organizers said there would be speakers at the Customs House.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and...
Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Colon...
Report: Man found wearing rescue uniform after crashing stolen ambulance into Publix

Latest News

Organizers are calling the program “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” and they say it is aimed...
United Way hosts book drive for young children
Lincolnville Mayor Charles Duberry, Lincolnville Fire Chief Steven Roberts and Councilman James...
Lincolnville charity organizers distribute goods
The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando...
Lowcountry school dedicates bus to former student athlete
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New furnace among the many repairs made at Joseph Floyd Manor