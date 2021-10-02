SC Lottery
Adams, The Citadel’s option attack fends off VMI 35-24

The Citadel regains control of the Silver Shako in the 77th edition of the Military Classic of the South.
The Citadel regains control of the Silver Shako in the 77th edition of the Military Classic of the South.(Kevin Bilodeau)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Jaylan Adams opened the game with an 80-yard touchdown pass then rushed for 188 yards to lead The Citadel to a 35-24 victory over VMI in the Bulldogs’ conference opener on Saturday.

After VMI punted on the opening possession, Adams hit Raleigh Webb for the long touchdown and a 7-0 lead. Adams would complete only one more pass in the game as The Citadel’s option offense rolled up 363 yards on the ground.

Logan Billings ran for 112 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (2-2, 1-0 Southern Conference) and Emeka Nwanze added 54 yards and a touchdown. Billings’s two first-half scores helped the Bulldogs take a 21-10 halftime lead.

After a 3-yard touchdown run by Adams gave The Citadel a 28-17 lead late in the third quarter, Chance Knox’ 84-yard kickoff return, coupled with a personal foul on the Bulldogs, set up VMI (3-2, 1-1) at the 8-yard line. Korey Bridy scored on a 4-yard run to cut the Keydets’ deficit to 28-24.

The Bulldogs responded with a 15-play, 73-yard drive capped by a 22-yard touchdown run by Nwanze. Interceptions by Dominick Poole and Destin Mack helped the Bulldogs lock up the victory.

VMI’s Seth Morgan completed 20 of 30 passes for 208 yards with one touchdown and the two interceptions. Bridy had 85 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

