SC State opens big lead, holds off Bethune-Cookman 42-35

SC State puts on an offensive clinic, racking up over 500 yards of total offense in a 42-35 victory over Bethune-Cookman.
SC State puts on an offensive clinic, racking up over 500 yards of total offense in a 42-35 victory over Bethune-Cookman.(South Carolina State Football)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) — Donte Anthony and Kendrel Flowers both ran for two touchdowns and South Carolina State built a big lead before holding on for a 42-35 win over Bethune-Cookman in a battle of winless teams on Saturday.

Flowers scored the opening touchdown but Darnell Deas returned the kickoff 95 yards to tie the game. Then the Bulldogs (1-3) scored the next five touchdowns, taking a 42-7 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Wildcats (0-5) scored 28 points in the fourth, including an 88-yard fumble return by Omari Hill-Robinson. Devin Black scored the last touchdown on a 1-yard sneak with 45 seconds to play.

South Carolina State piled 577 yards with Corey Fields Jr. passing for 314 yards on 20 of 30 and a touchdown. Anthony rushed for 67 yards and Flowers 65.

Bethune-Cookman had 359 yards with Kahlil Overtin picking up 131 on just eight rushes.

