First woman ordained as bishop of Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina ordained and consecrated its first female bishop to lead the diocese on Saturday.

The Right Reverend Ruth Morse Woodliff-Stanley became the first female bishop to lead the South Carolina diocese and its first full-time bishop since 2012.

“My deep heart’s desire is that we begin a new season today of resurrection, hope, justice, and love in the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina that will be a beacon for all,” Woodliff-Stanley said during the service. “I give you my heart, and I will give you my best each day, and I seek to walk with you, humbly, and with deep joy.”

Over a dozen other bishops were in attendance for the event.

Woodliff-Stanley will lead 31 churches in eastern South Carolina, representing more than 7,500 members.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.