Lincolnville charity organizers distribute goods

Lincolnville Mayor Charles Duberry, Lincolnville Fire Chief Steven Roberts and Councilman James Hampton will be announcing a massive monthly grocery, hygiene product and baby supply giveaway.
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:52 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LINCOLNVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Organizers with the Community Resource Center say they will be having a “monthly giveaway” in Lincolnville.

A press conference will be held Saturday at the historic Lincolnville townhall located at 141 West Broad Street, starting at noon.

Lincolnville Mayor Charles Duberry, Lincolnville Fire Chief Steven Roberts and Councilman James Hampton will be announcing a massive monthly grocery, hygiene product and baby supply giveaway.

