Lowcountry school dedicates bus to former student athlete

The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando River.
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 6:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry school has welcomed a new bus dedicated to a former student athlete.

Bishop England High School unveiled the Russ Bus last night before its football game. The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando River.

Last year, loved ones and the Bishop England High School family came together to raise funds for a new Bishop England High School student activity bus to be named “The Russ Bus”.

Now, school officials say they are ready to officially welcome the Russ Bus home and dedicate it’s service to inspiring generations of Bishop England High School student athletes to play like Russ. They describe that as playing with unwavering leadership, self-sacrifice, and sportsmanship.

The dedication took place Friday on campus in the West Parking Lot prior to the home football game.

