Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Anthony Shay Hawthorne(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Renee Wunderlich
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WYFF) - A Greenville County judge denied bond for Anthony Shay Hawthorne, 44, court officials tell WYFF4.

Hawthorne is charged with attempted murder after an hours-long standoff on Wednesday that injured a K-9.

Deputies, SWAT, and K-9s responded to the home on Gunter Road near West Georgia Road in Piedmont around 7 p.m. Wednesday for reports of gunshots in the area.

When deputies got to the scene, they were told Hawthorne had fired shots at his mother and then barricaded himself inside a home. The mother was not hurt and was able to get to safety.

The standoff lasted for several hours, according to deputies. During the standoff, deputies used a K-9 named Nikos to try to get Hawthorne into custody. Nikos bit Hawthorne and at some point was shot, deputies said.

According to Greenville County Sheriff Hobart Lewis, Nikos is alive and being treated. His injury is described as severe, but he is expected to recover, deputies said.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

