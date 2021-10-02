SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

More US airlines requiring employee vaccinations

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - American Airlines, Alaska Airlines and JetBlue are joining United Airlines in requiring employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as the Biden administration steps up pressure on major U.S. carriers to require the shots.

The airlines provide special flights, cargo hauling and other services for the government. The companies say that makes them government contractors who are covered by President Joe Biden’s order directing contractors to require that employees be vaccinated.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker told employees late Friday that the airline is still working on details, but “it is clear that team members who choose to remain unvaccinated will not be able to work at American Airlines.”

The pilot union at American recently estimated that 4,200 — or 30% — of the airline’s pilots are not vaccinated.

Earlier, White House coronavirus adviser Jeffrey Zients talked to the CEOs of American, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines about vaccine mandates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’
Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and...
Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Colon...
Report: Man found wearing rescue uniform after crashing stolen ambulance into Publix
High School Football
Baptist Hill football to forfeit two wins for using ineligible players

Latest News

.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran’s family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family.
Man finds WWII dog tags in river, hopes to reunite them with veteran's family
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021 file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice department urges judge to halt Texas abortion law