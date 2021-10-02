SC Lottery
N. Charleston police help newly expecting mothers

According to event organizers, several dozen moms or soon-to-be moms came out Saturday morning for the baby shower event called, “A Baby Changes Everything.”(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New and expectant mothers got the chance to win prizes and learn some new information about motherhood at a North Charleston Police Department event.

According to event organizers, several dozen moms or soon-to-be moms came out Saturday morning for the baby shower event called, “A Baby Changes Everything.”

Cribs, diaper bags, strollers, infant sleepers and other helpful items were raffled off and given out to folks who came by.

Community volunteers also shared information about traveling with babies, healthy lifestyle choices and more.

“Years ago, our victims advocates and Major Hill saw that we were having a lot of infant rollovers by the parents who were sleeping,” Major Angela Johnson, with NCPD, said. “So they got together and decided to do this event so they could prevent those rollovers, to educate the mothers and to tell them it’s not safe to sleep with their babies. Since then, our rollover deaths have significantly decreased.”

According to event organizers, “A Baby Changes Everything” is an event they normally host about twice a year.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

