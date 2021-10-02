SC Lottery
No. 16 Coastal Carolina swarms Louisiana Monroe in 59-6 win

Braydon Bennett (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe during the...
Braydon Bennett (1) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Louisiana Monroe during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Conway, S.C.(Matt Kelly/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Grayson McCall threw for 212 yards on 13-of-13 passing with two touchdowns to Isaiah Likely as No. 16 Coastal Carolina rolled to a 59-6 victory over Louisiana Monroe to start Sun Belt Conference play Saturday.

The Chanticleers (1-0 Sun Belt) started 5-0 for a second straight season and have won 16 of their past 17 the last two seasons.

McCall was already the FBS leader in completion percentage and had little trouble keeping that going against the Warhawks (2-2, 1-1). He led Coastal Carolina to scores on all five first-half possessions for a 38-3 lead at the break, then watched the rest of the game from the sidelines.

Likely had five receptions for 95 yards, including scoring catches of 5 and 30 yards from McCall.

Brayden Bennett has touchdown runs of 10 and 29 yards for the Chanticleers.

Coastal’s defense held its second straight opponent without a touchdown, limiting the Warhawks to 203 yards, while its special teams blocked a punt for a TD for the second time this season. CJ Beasley blocked Devyn McCormick’s second-quarter punt and Aaron Bedgood returned it 9 yards for a touchdown.

Chandler Rogers, starting for injured Louisiana Monroe quarterback Rhett Rodriguez, threw for 100 yards and an interception.

THE TAKEAWAY

Louisiana Monroe: The Warhawks hoped they had some momentum after defeating Troy last week in their Sun Belt opener. But Coastal Carolina showed Terry Bowden’s first-year program has a ways to go before competing with the top league teams.

Coastal Carolina: Expect more eyes on McCall and the Chanticleers’ offense as it continues on the conference season. McCall has completed 69 of 86 passes for 1,113 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Undefeated Coastal Carolina will likely continue its slow climb up the national rankings after defeating the overmatched Warhawks.

UP NEXT

Louisiana Monroe opens a three-game homestand against Georgia State on Saturday night.

Coastal Carolina plays at Arkansas State on Thursday night.

