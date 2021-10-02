United Way hosts book drive for young children

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is partnering with tri-county library systems to promote reading to children under six years old.

Organizers are calling the program “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” and they say it is aimed toward improving regional literacy gaps in children from birth until 5-years-old.

Kick-off celebrations are being held at four libraries in the Tri-County to mark the initiative.

The community is invited to attend celebrations at these locations from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Oct. 2.

Moncks Corner Library located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner

St. George Main Library Located at 506 North Parler Avenue in St. George

Summerville Branch Library located at 76 Old Trolley Rd in Summerville\

Otranto Road Library located at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston

Organizers say the community is invited to visit and learn more about how important early reading is for overall child development. There will be serval community service agencies on hand also, so people can learn about free assistance and valuable resources available. There will also be crafts and fun activities for the kids!

This partnership is crucial to boost reading development, which is critically needed in the Tri-County region, organizers say.

During birth to 5 age range, 90% of a child’s brain development occurs, but United Way says 57% of Tri-County children are deemed “not ready” when starting Kindergarten. They say more than half of Tri-County third graders are not reading at grade level.

This partnership aims to impact Tri-County children’s literacy skills beginning from birth through the years they walk into kindergarten so we may also impact the future skill base of our Tri-County workforce.

