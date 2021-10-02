SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

United Way hosts book drive for young children

Organizers are calling the program “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” and they say it is aimed...
Organizers are calling the program “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” and they say it is aimed toward improving regional literacy gaps in children from birth until 5-years-old.(Live 5)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Trident United Way is partnering with tri-county library systems to promote reading to children under six years old.

Organizers are calling the program “1000 Books Before Kindergarten” and they say it is aimed toward improving regional literacy gaps in children from birth until 5-years-old.

Kick-off celebrations are being held at four libraries in the Tri-County to mark the initiative.

The community is invited to attend celebrations at these locations from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday Oct. 2.

  • Moncks Corner Library located at 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner
  • St. George Main Library Located at 506 North Parler Avenue in St. George
  • Summerville Branch Library located at 76 Old Trolley Rd in Summerville\
  • Otranto Road Library located at 2261 Otranto Road in North Charleston

Organizers say the community is invited to visit and learn more about how important early reading is for overall child development. There will be serval community service agencies on hand also, so people can learn about free assistance and valuable resources available. There will also be crafts and fun activities for the kids!

This partnership is crucial to boost reading development, which is critically needed in the Tri-County region, organizers say.

During birth to 5 age range, 90% of a child’s brain development occurs, but United Way says 57% of Tri-County children are deemed “not ready” when starting Kindergarten. They say more than half of Tri-County third graders are not reading at grade level.

This partnership aims to impact Tri-County children’s literacy skills beginning from birth through the years they walk into kindergarten so we may also impact the future skill base of our Tri-County workforce.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and...
Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Colon...
Report: Man found wearing rescue uniform after crashing stolen ambulance into Publix
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6

Latest News

Lincolnville Mayor Charles Duberry, Lincolnville Fire Chief Steven Roberts and Councilman James...
Lincolnville charity organizers distribute goods
The bus honors Russell William McLaughlin, a 2019 graduate who drowned last May in the Wando...
Lowcountry school dedicates bus to former student athlete
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: New furnace among the many repairs made at Joseph Floyd Manor
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Goose Creek police arrest arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges