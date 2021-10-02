SC Lottery
Warm and humid weekend with a few showers possible!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Chris Holtzman
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 4:13 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - High pressure will be in control for most of the weekend. There will be plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Use caution if you are heading to the beach this weekend. There’s a moderate risk of rip currents thanks to Hurricane Sam passing by several hundred miles offshore. Clouds increase on Sunday as a disturbance approaches the coast. A few isolated showers are likely, especially along the coast. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s due to more cloud cover and a few showers. Not everyone will see one though. The weather pattern will turn more unsettled as we head into next week, scattered showers and storms are likely for most of the week. Activity should be the most Widespread Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s with the clouds and activity.

TROPICS: Swell from Hurricane Sam has started to reach our beaches. A moderate risk of rip currents will stick around for the next several days. Only experienced swimmers should enter the water through the weekend. No other impacts from this system expected as Sam will curve off into the Atlantic. Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Victor is turning north and is a non-issue.

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High 85, Low 66.

SUNDAY: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain, Especially Along the Coast. High 82, Low 67.

MONDAY: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 83, Low 67.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 68.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 69.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81, Low 68.

