CARTA starting N. Charleston-W. Ashley shuttle

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority is making it easier and safer for people to get between North Charleston and West Ashley.

CARTA says they will provide free transportation between bus stops on either side of the North Bridge starting Sunday. The North Bridge is commonly known as Cosgrove Avenue, which runs across it.

CARTA officials say they hope this will help with safety following several accidents where walkers or cyclists were hit by cars.

Back in April a moped driver was hit and hospitalized on the bridge.

