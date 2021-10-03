SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Citadel, VMI Corps of Cadets led by women

By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Attendees of The Citadel’s military review parade on Saturday were witnesses to tradition and a history-making moment.

For the first time in history, the regimental commanders of the Corps of Cadets from both The Citadel and the Virginia Military Institute are women.

Cadet Colonel Kathryn Christmas is the second woman to command the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at the Citadel.

Christmas was greeted at the parade by Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith, the first woman in VMI’s history to serve as regimental commander. The two exchanged hats.

“You kinda feel a special bond between each other,” Christmas said.

The regimental commanders are responsible for the success and well-being of all cadets in their Corps. The Citadel has approximately 2,300 cadets, while VMI has about 1,700.

“For all the young ladies out there, when they see two regimental commanders, they can now view themself with that success,” The Citadel President Gen. Glenn Walters said.

Olivia Hime, Citadel Regimental Public Affairs NCO, called the moment inspiring.

“I think it’s a big jump for both of the schools being that most are predominately male,” Hime said. “So, I think it’s a big step forward and it’s really inspiring to other females like myself and the classes to come.”

Christmas says she thinks she can help Meredith and her school become acquainted with women in leadership positions.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Kendall Jordan Lee is charged with leaving the scene of an accident involving injury and...
Police arrest woman in hit-and-run crash that injured pedestrian
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Officials with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested 20-year-old Carlos Colon...
Report: Man found wearing rescue uniform after crashing stolen ambulance into Publix

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Citadel, VMI Corps of Cadets led by women
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: United Way hosts book drive for young children
According to event organizers, several dozen moms or soon-to-be moms came out Saturday morning...
N. Charleston police help newly expecting mothers
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: N. Charleston police help newly expecting mothers