Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2021 at 10:06 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.

Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carli Drayton says deputies received a call in reference to a shooting just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night on Northside Lane.

According to authorities, deputies arrived and discovered a deceased victim. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

