SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Five displaced after North Charleston house fire

Officials say five people were displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in North Charleston.
Officials say five people were displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in North Charleston.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say five people were displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in North Charleston.

Firefighters say they responded to a home on Blue Ridge Trail just after 2 p.m. on Sunday and found a single-story home with fire visible from the attic.

Officials say all occupants of the home had evacuated to a neighbor’s home.

Firefighters say they gave one person medical care until Dorchester County EMS arrived.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Last year, loved ones and the Bishop England High School family came together to raise funds...
Lowcountry school dedicates bus to former student athlete
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA starting N. Charleston-W. Ashley shuttle
CARTA says they will provide free transportation between bus stops on either side of the North...
CARTA starting N. Charleston-W. Ashley shuttle
Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas and Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith exchange hats at the...
Citadel, VMI Corps of Cadets led by women
Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek