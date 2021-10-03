Five displaced after North Charleston house fire

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Officials say five people were displaced after a Sunday afternoon fire in North Charleston.

Firefighters say they responded to a home on Blue Ridge Trail just after 2 p.m. on Sunday and found a single-story home with fire visible from the attic.

Officials say all occupants of the home had evacuated to a neighbor’s home.

Firefighters say they gave one person medical care until Dorchester County EMS arrived.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the fire. The Red Cross is assisting the residents displaced by the fire.

