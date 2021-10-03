SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

SC House wraps up redistricting hearings; maps up next

A special South Carolina House committee considering drawing new districts based on the 2020...
A special South Carolina House committee considering drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is holding its final meeting to gather public comment this week.(WCSC/WIS)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - A special South Carolina House committee considering drawing new districts based on the 2020 U.S. Census is holding its final meeting to gather public comment this week.

Attention will now turn toward finishing the new maps of U.S. House and state Senate and House districts that must be approved by the General Assembly and will likely also face a court review.

Candidates will need to have those new districts in place before filing for the 2022 primaries and election begins in March.

Lawmakers from rural and minority districts want lawmakers to let some districts be larger or smaller in population than allowed in past redistricting to prevent diminished representation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities arrested 22-year-old Ashonti Pope (pictured above) and a juvenile female for the...
Goose Creek police arrest female juvenile and man on murder charges
Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Lowcountry High School Football Coverage - Week 6
Last year, loved ones and the Bishop England High School family came together to raise funds...
Lowcountry school dedicates bus to former student athlete
Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano criticized media reports about social media...
After initially declining to respond, sheriff calls social media monitoring reports ‘irresponsible, discouraging’

Latest News

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers responded to a crash that happened...
Troopers investigate fatal Orangeburg Co. crash
pregnant mother survives covid
Pregnant Grand Strand mother survives COVID-19 after being on a ventilator for months
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: CARTA starting N. Charleston-W. Ashley shuttle
CARTA says they will provide free transportation between bus stops on either side of the North...
CARTA starting N. Charleston-W. Ashley shuttle