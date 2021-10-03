Troopers investigate fatal Orangeburg Co. crash

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a crash in Orangeburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers responded to a crash that happened at around 8:39 a.m. Sunday near Highway 6 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Lauderdale Road when Pye says a 2017 Hyundai sedan veered off the road. Pye says the sedan was traveling east on Lauderdale Road when the car hit a tree on the left side of the road.

Pye says the driver was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries.

There is no word on any other passengers in the vehicle, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.