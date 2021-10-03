Troopers investigate fatal Orangeburg Co. crash

SC Lottery
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 3, 2021 at 1:19 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person has died in a crash in Orangeburg County.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye says troopers responded to a crash that happened at around 8:39 a.m. Sunday near Highway 6 in Orangeburg County.

The crash happened on Lauderdale Road when Pye says a 2017 Hyundai sedan veered off the road. Pye says the sedan was traveling east on Lauderdale Road when the car hit a tree on the left side of the road.

Pye says the driver was wearing a seatbelt but suffered fatal injuries.

There is no word on any other passengers in the vehicle, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol says they are investigating.

