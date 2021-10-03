Warm and humid today with a few showers possible!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A disturbance along the coast will keep the rain chance in the forecast today, especially along the coast. Activity will be on/off for the day and will be isolated, not expecting widespread activity. We will see a mostly cloudy sky, which will keep high temperatures close to 80 degrees. The unsettled pattern will continue into next week. We could see a few showers and storms on Monday, but the possibility of heavier rainfall arrives on Tuesday and will stick around through the end of the week.

TROPICS: Hurricane Sam is slowly weakening as it travels northeast into the Atlantic. Other than a moderate risk of rip currents through Sunday, no risks for the Lowcountry. Victor is now a tropical depression and is also a non-threat.

TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Rain, Especially Along the Coast. High 82, Low 68.

MONDAY: Sun and Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 84, Low 69.

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 69.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 83, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 82, Low 69.

FRIDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 81, Low 65.

