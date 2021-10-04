Asst. State Epidemiologist explains difference between Moderna third shot and booster

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Assistant State Epidemiologist Dr. Jane Kelly said there is a difference between a third dose of the covid-19 vaccine and a booster shot.

Right now, Moderna is approved for a third dose vaccine only for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised. This includes people who may be undergoing chemo or radiation for cancer, people who have had an organ transplant, or people who have an autoimmune disease.

Kelly says that people that fall in these categories should get a third dose as soon they can. She says that would be at least 28 days after their second dose.

“They might not get the strongest immune response to the initial two-dose vaccine,” Dr. Jane Kelly, Assistant State Epidemiologist said. “Not cause there’s anything wrong with the vaccine, it’s just they have a weakened immune system right now. So, we what we want to do is get them a third dose of the vaccine to try to strengthen that immunity.”

Booster shots are for those that don’t fall under that category. For those people, it would help extend immunity. Moderna booster shots have not yet been approved by the FDA.

