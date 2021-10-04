A ‘celebration of recovery’: Annual Bridge to Recovery Walk returns

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Recovery is possible. That’s the message that FAVOR Lowcountry wanted people to know at Sunday’s Bridge to Recovery Walk.

Abby Cates was a speaker at the event. She says in the midst of the pandemic, a “celebration of recovery” has never been more important.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone,” Cates said. “It has really hit the recovery community especially hard, especially for the people that are new into recovery.”

The fourth annual Mount Pleasant event had family-friendly activities like a bounce house, food trucks and live music. Speakers like Cates shared stories of hope.

“We just bring a bunch of organizations together to just bring the community together to show that people do recover, they do change their lives, and there are many different ways to find recovery,” FAVOR Lowcountry Program Manager Maggie Talucci said.

The Hope Project is one of those organizations at the event. Founder and CEO Chad Logan says he is a former drug addict who turned his life around and started a non-profit. He hopes those struggling will see that the community is there for them.

“I hope that people see this today and say hey, there are people that came here, there are people in the Charleston community that care about you,” Logan said.

Attendees of Sunday’s event ended the evening by walking together on the Ravenel Bridge. A walk that organizers say is a symbol of the importance of wellness in recovery.

“Recovery is about wellness, increasing and improving your health and wellness and getting out socializing, including your family in your recovery,” FAVOR Board Chair Ed Johnson said.

“The first thing that you have to do is ask for help and be willing to follow instructions and it’s such a beautiful life once you do that,” Hope Project Volunteer Summer Massey said.

The crowd shared the same message: recovery is possible. And the community is there to help.

