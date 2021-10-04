SC Lottery
Classroom Champions: DD2 Eagle Nest teacher needs headphones for her class

By Aisha Tyler
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - For the past seven years 4th grade teacher Michelle Carroll has called Eagle Nest Elementary school her home base.

She says she has thirty awesome students who she enjoys teaching and who also love learning.

Carroll says she would like to give her kids headphones to use in class.

She says the headphones would be used to hear and share information during virtual presentations.

They will also help her class in other ways as well.

By eliminating distractions around the kids and helping them to focus in on what she’s teaching.

“Sometimes they are watching a video or doing something where they need to focus something else. The headphones allow them to do just that and get rid of distractions while they are doing what they are doing,” Carroll said.

Carroll says the headphones come with a microphone for students to record their book projects as well.

Last year, none of her students had their own pair.

She says this made some tasks more difficult both in-person and virtually from home.

" It means that each student is getting equal access to the same information whether they are home or in school and for the students to know people care about that happening is special,” Carroll said.

Carroll says her Donors Choose project entitled “Can You Hear Me Now” already has some donations but still needs only $137.

You can help these Eagle Nest 4th graders get the headphones they need by becoming a classroom champion and donating here.

All donations are tax-deductible.

Donors Choose collects your money, then buys the items and sends them to the teacher.

This ensures that your donation is used for our area teachers.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

