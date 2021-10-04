SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Clyburn endorses Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia

Congressman Jim Clyburn standing next to Columbia Mayoral candidate and City Councilwoman...
Congressman Jim Clyburn standing next to Columbia Mayoral candidate and City Councilwoman At-Large Tameika Isaac Devine(Tyler Keef)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Congressman Jim Clyburn has endorsed Tameika Isaac Devine for Mayor of Columbia.

The announcement happened Monday, just 30 days away from election day.

Devine announced her candidacy in February. If elected, she will be the first Black woman to hold the position.

Devine has also received endorsements from several local politicians including Senator Mia McCleod who is running for governor.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26...
Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews reopen I-26 E.
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Latest News

Live Nation operates four concert venues in Charlotte.
Live Nation venues now requiring proof of vaccination, negative COVID-19 test to see concerts
Researchers are working on an alternative way to administer vaccines they say would be...
Vaccine patches may replace injections for many people before long
A statement from the Governor’s Office said McMaster will be discussing the creation of a new...
SC Gov. Henry McMaster to discuss new interstate between I-95 and Grand Strand
More than three years after crews broke ground on Charleston’s newest fire station, the...
West Ashley fire station opens next to Charleston 9 memorial