SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

DD2 recruiting parents, community members for substitute teaching positions

According to DD2, they are asking for parents and community members to step up and be...
According to DD2, they are asking for parents and community members to step up and be substitutes teachers in classrooms.(Live 5)
By Katie Kamin
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is getting creative to fill the vacancies for substitute teachers in their district.

According to DD2, they are asking for parents and community members to step up and be substitutes teachers in classrooms.

The DD2 website shows non-certified teachers will get $90 a day and certified subs will get $120 a day.

Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association said not having enough subs takes a toll, not only on students and their education but also on teachers and other staff.

“When we can’t find enough subs, the people that have to pick up the slack are the staff that are remaining in the building, whether that be certified teachers, sometimes it’s administrators or counselors, or even classified office workers,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to make sure we have supervision of students. Those individuals end up giving their lunch, their planning time, whatever available time they have during the day and that leads to an accelerated burn out rate, which is only going to increase our teacher shortage, which is only going to increase our need for subs, which we don’t have.”

According to DD2′s website, there are incentives for substitute teachers like a Friday bonus or long-term assignment bonus. The next substitute workshop that you can still register for will be held on October 20 and November 3.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26...
Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews reopen I-26 E.
Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Latest News

Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue...
Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man for fleeing from police, throwing guns from window
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry law enforcement takes part in rescheduled ‘National Night Out’ campaign
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley fire station opens next to Charleston 9 memorial
Agencies say many of the National Nights Out were rescheduled from August because of severe...
Lowcountry law enforcement takes part in rescheduled ‘National Night Out’ campaign