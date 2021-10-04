DD2 recruiting parents, community members for substitute teaching positions

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester School District Two is getting creative to fill the vacancies for substitute teachers in their district.

According to DD2, they are asking for parents and community members to step up and be substitutes teachers in classrooms.

The DD2 website shows non-certified teachers will get $90 a day and certified subs will get $120 a day.

Patrick Kelly with the Palmetto State Teachers Association said not having enough subs takes a toll, not only on students and their education but also on teachers and other staff.

“When we can’t find enough subs, the people that have to pick up the slack are the staff that are remaining in the building, whether that be certified teachers, sometimes it’s administrators or counselors, or even classified office workers,” Kelly said. “We’ve got to make sure we have supervision of students. Those individuals end up giving their lunch, their planning time, whatever available time they have during the day and that leads to an accelerated burn out rate, which is only going to increase our teacher shortage, which is only going to increase our need for subs, which we don’t have.”

According to DD2′s website, there are incentives for substitute teachers like a Friday bonus or long-term assignment bonus. The next substitute workshop that you can still register for will be held on October 20 and November 3.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.