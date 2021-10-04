SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Dorchester Co. deputies arrest man for fleeing from police, throwing guns from window

Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue...
Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, a weapons violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug/paraphernalia violations.(Gray News)
By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says they have arrested a man after he ran away from police.

Incident reports say Juan Carlos Velazquez, 18, has been charged with failure to stop for blue lights, a weapons violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and drug/paraphernalia violations.

Deputies say the incident first began when two deputies on routine patrol along Ashley Phosphate Road heard gunshots at around 11:19 p.m. Saturday coming from Stratton Drive near the Windsor Hill area.

At the end of Stratton Drive, deputies say they saw a truck that noticed law enforcement and immediately made an evasive turn onto a side road near the back of the neighborhood. Deputies stopped the truck and they say they began conducting an investigative stop.

Deputies say the car was a 2018 Chevy Silverado, that smelled strongly of cologne and marijuana. Deputies say they asked Velazquez, the driver, if there were any guns in the truck and he said “no.”

Velazquez and two passengers were noticeably nervous and deputies say they saw a clear plastic bag with a white substance in a coin tray.

When deputies and Velazquez both looked at the bag at the same time, incident reports say Velazquez sped off almost hitting the deputy and their patrol car.

Incident reports say Velazquez tried to elude deputies by turning off its lights, and deputies saw objects being thrown from the window of the truck. A few minutes later, deputies say Velazquez had hit another vehicle and flipped the truck after connecting with a pole.

Deputies say they detained Velazquez and the two passengers, and discovered the object thrown from the car was an AR-15 pistol with a 30 round magazine containing 25 live bullets.

Additionally incident reports say deputies also found a blue backpack with two pill containers that had 24 pink pills and 7 white pills further down Dorchester Road.

At the crash deputies say they found a black cellphone and a digital scale.

Incident reports say Velazquez was placed under arrest and transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment and then booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center.

The two other passengers were released and taken to the hospital for treatment, while the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to complete a collision report.

Incident reports say the driver of the vehicle that crashed into Velazquez had minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by his mother. Deputies say that driver did not have a license when Velazquez and he collided so the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office towed both vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26...
Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews reopen I-26 E.
Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Latest News

Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Lowcountry law enforcement takes part in rescheduled ‘National Night Out’ campaign
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: West Ashley fire station opens next to Charleston 9 memorial
Agencies say many of the National Nights Out were rescheduled from August because of severe...
Lowcountry law enforcement takes part in rescheduled ‘National Night Out’ campaign
More than three years after crews broke ground on Charleston’s newest fire station, the...
West Ashley fire station opens next to Charleston 9 memorial