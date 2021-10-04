SC Lottery
Charleston Home Showcase
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Big Red Box
Advertisement

Highway 17 traffic relief project waiting until next year to break ground

By Summer Huechtker
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic relief project in Mount Pleasant originally planned to break ground this summer is waiting on federal approval.

The Billy Swails Boulevard 4B extension will run parallel to Highway 17 and Rifle Range Road, relieving traffic congestion from Highway 17.

Project Manager Paul Lykins says they originally hoped to start construction this August. However, he says the project’s environmental assessment in still under review by the Federal Highway Administration, and they cannot begin design plans or construction until it’s approved.

Lykins says they hope to get approval soon, but their goal is to begin the design process next month and start construction next spring.

When the project area was studied a few years ago, the town found that about 58,000 cars traveled along Highway 17 each day. The projected average daily traffic number by 2040 is 91,000 cars.  

The town plans for the project to join the existing Sweetgrass Parkway on the west and the existing Billy Swails Boulevard to the east.

The cross-section connecting Highway 17 and Rifle Range Road is planned to have a two-lane divided roadway with a landscaped median, turn lanes and bike and pedestrian access.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting in Goose Creek.
Deputies investigating fatal shooting in Goose Creek
Lee County Sheriff Daniel Simon said early interviews with witnesses indicate gangs may have...
1 killed, 4 hurt in South Carolina Waffle House shooting
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26...
Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews reopen I-26 E.
In a statement on behalf of the Satterfield family, Bland Richter, LLP said a settlement was...
Attorney for family of former Murdaugh housekeeper’s children says they’ve reached a settlement
Anthony Shay Hawthorne
Man facing charges for shooting K9 denied bond, court says

Latest News

More than three years after crews broke ground on Charleston’s newest fire station, the...
West Ashley fire station opens next to Charleston 9 memorial
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Highway 17 traffic relief project waiting until next year to break ground
Source: Live 5
VIDEO: Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews close all lanes of I-26 E.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Trooper Nick Pye said in a tweet at 4:28 a.m. Monday that I-26...
Troopers: Porsche driver flees fatal crash on foot, crews reopen I-26 E.