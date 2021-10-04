Highway 17 traffic relief project waiting until next year to break ground

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A traffic relief project in Mount Pleasant originally planned to break ground this summer is waiting on federal approval.

The Billy Swails Boulevard 4B extension will run parallel to Highway 17 and Rifle Range Road, relieving traffic congestion from Highway 17.

Project Manager Paul Lykins says they originally hoped to start construction this August. However, he says the project’s environmental assessment in still under review by the Federal Highway Administration, and they cannot begin design plans or construction until it’s approved.

Lykins says they hope to get approval soon, but their goal is to begin the design process next month and start construction next spring.

When the project area was studied a few years ago, the town found that about 58,000 cars traveled along Highway 17 each day. The projected average daily traffic number by 2040 is 91,000 cars.

The town plans for the project to join the existing Sweetgrass Parkway on the west and the existing Billy Swails Boulevard to the east.

The cross-section connecting Highway 17 and Rifle Range Road is planned to have a two-lane divided roadway with a landscaped median, turn lanes and bike and pedestrian access.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.