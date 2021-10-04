SC Lottery
Lowcountry law enforcement takes part in rescheduled ‘National Night Out’ campaign

By Riley Bean
Published: Oct. 4, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Law enforcement agencies around the Lowcountry are holding their National Night Out events this week after they had to be rescheduled from their original August dates.

Agencies say many of the National Nights Out were rescheduled from August because of severe weather.

North Charleston

The North Charleston and Goose Creek Police Departments along with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will all hold their rescheduled events on Tuesday.

The North Charleston Police Department says their event will be held at Park Circle from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. They say there will be vendors and entertainment.

Charleston County

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is also hosting its National Night Out, but theirs will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the James Island Town Hall. That’s located at 1122 Dills Bluff Road off of Camp Road.

Deputies are asking the public to join for a fun time of community building.

Goose Creek

The Goose Creek Police Department says they will hold their National Night Out at the city’s Municipal Center. That’s located at 519 N Goose Creek Boulevard and organizers say the event is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The free event will have fire trucks, music and free food along with SWAT and K9 demos and McGruff the Crime Dog.

Bike Patrol, Fire Trucks, Gift Bags for the kids, music, a dunk tank and hot dogs have also been mentioned, by organizers.

